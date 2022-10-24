The New Bible Of Free Vital Presets: The Only List Of Free Presets For Vital That You Need

Here is a list of free Vital presets that you can use for any genre of music production. Every pack and sample on this list is ready-made for you to get the most out of this free wavetable synth.

Vital is a synth that isn't necessarily new to the market but has been slowly gaining popularity over the past year. The main reason why it's slowly but surely working its way to replace more popular, paid synths, such as Serum, is because it's free to use!

Well, at least sort of. The VItal VST is available in several different purchasing tiers, the cheapest of which is the free version which has made it more accessible than ever to newer producers.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

And one of the best ways for newer producers to start learning how a synth works and how to design sounds of their own is through reverse engineering other popular presets, which means that producers of all levels are constantly searching for free, pro-quality sounds. That is why we did the heavy lifting for you and compiled the ultimate list of free Vital presets that you can start using in your productions right away.

Need More Free Presets? We got you

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Hip Hop and R&B Vital Presets by AngelicVibes

This collection of 30 Hip Hop presets from AngelicVibes offers a wide variety of 808s, bass, keys, pads, and more - perfect for any Hip Hop or R&B producer. To download, provide your email address. While most of these sounds focus on hip-hop, you can use them in various genres. The fact that these sounds are free is astounding because they are quality. It would be best if you gave them a try; full stop.

Snag These Presets Here

W.A. Productions Free Vital Pack

W.A. and Fresh New Tunes have teamed up to bring you a fantastic freebie: 50 presets for the Vital synth, explicitly designed for EDM! Plus, they're included in soundbank form so that you can load them into the synth quickly and easily. This pack has everything you need to produce your next EDM masterpiece, including bass sounds, leads, drums, and F.X. Get your free copy today because they are some of the best on this list of free presets.

Snag These Presets Here

Muted.IO's Free Pack

Here are a free more free presets for Vital. With over 40 free sounds for this incredible vst, any genre you want to produce can be done using these fantastic sounds. DnB, house, hip-hop, and more are made simple and effective with just a few clicks.

Snag These Presets Here

Phase Vital Presets by AzM Music

AzM Music's Phase Vital Presets pack is next on the list. It includes great presets for pads, keys, and bass inspired by pop artists like Billie Eilish and Ritviz. An account is required for download. Whether you're making drum and bass, dubstep, electro, or anything else, the 40 unique presets in this small pack have everything you need to make pro-quality tracks ASAP.

Snag These Presets Here

Free Vital Taster Pack From Sparkpackers

With this free Vital bank, you can find out for yourself that the presets come with their own distinct and extraordinary personality, and you don't have to take my word for it. All in all, Matt Tytel's wavetable synth really can show off with some impressive internal wizardry and filter capabilities. I love the warp and F.M. modes! Plus: The GUI is so intuitive… it's an absolute joy to create and tweak sounds with this free synth!

This free Vital bank allows you to discover the presets' individual and remarkable character for yourself rather than taking my word for it. Overall, Matt Tytel's wavetable synth boasts impressive internal capabilities and filters. I'm a fan of the warp and F.M. modes! Additionally, the GUI is very user-friendly... it's genuinely enjoyable to create and customize sounds with this free synth!

Snag These Presets Here

Simplicity Free Pack Of Presets

This new VST Synth Vital has some great presets that come with it, and best of all - they're free! So go ahead and download the pack to get started making some music!

Snag These Presets Here

Midtempo by Black Lotus Audio

Black Lotus Audio's Midtempo is inspired by artists such as Rezz, 1788-L, and Extra Terra. With 16 quality presets (bass, pad, sequence, and leads), it aims to help you create your mid-tempo productions. An account is required for downloading.

Snag These Presets Here

Aquarium by Jazen Sounds

Aquarium is a community sound set created by members of the Jazen discord server. It contains 54 royalty-free Vital presets. The pack is not limited to any specific style of music; however, it includes some tremendous sounding presets that could be useful in any genre. An account is required to download the pack. There are a ton of good wavetables in here to help maximize the potential you can get out of your Vital synth.

Snag These Presets Here

Ghost Syndicate's Free Preset Pack

Ghost Syndicate is one of the leading brands in sound design and preset packs. And while most of their offerings are paid, they often offer a free download version of the presets. That is the case with their Vital preset library, and you can snag 12 free vital presets for free by clicking on the link below.

Snag These Presets Here

Apostle by Black Lotus Audio

Black Lotus Audio is giving away another free bundle of presets for Vital, Apostle. It includes 26 presets (bass, leads, and sequences) that are meant to help you recreate the sounds of some of your favorite Dubstep artists, such as Virtual Riot and Zomboy. You need an account to download it.

Snag These Presets Here

Starter Essentials Volume 1 by Proven Sounds

This free bundle includes 25 presets for leads, pads, keys, plucks, and some gorgeous dubstep basses. The presets included in this pack sound great, and it's unbelievable that it's free. Note that you'll need to create an account to download it.

Use these sounds regardless of the genre you're producing. Whether you're making a hard-hitting trance track or an intense dubstep track, these Vital presets will ensure it sounds massive and professional.

Snag These Presets Here

Florixel Vital Essentials

This pack contains 300+ presets, including bass slaps, subs, hyper saw, and anthemic leads, which are more suitable for commercial EDM genres such as future bass, future house, and pop.

Snag These Presets Here

City Of Bells Demo by Jazen Sounds

The City of Bells Vital preset pack by Jazen Sounds is a great way to add some unique sounds to your music. With 111 presets and 62 bell noises, the full pack gives you many options to choose from. The free demo version contains seven presets and 11 bell noises, so it's still worth checking out even if you're not interested in purchasing the entire pack. An account is required to download.

Snag These Presets Here

Vital Analogue Melodic House Lite by Yalcin Efe

Yalcin Efe, a YouTuber, has created a fantastic preset pack called Vital, which is specifically designed for melodic house producers. In addition, he is offering a free "lite" version of the group that contains ten great-sounding presets. The best part is that you don't need to provide your email address or follow him on social media to download it; you can just get it directly from his website. This is refreshing and makes it easy to get started using his presets immediately.

Snag These Presets Here

Core Wavetables

Although it's not technically a preset pack, who would refuse 300+ free wavetables? They're neatly organized by style (growl, metallic, F.M., chill…) and form a great starting point for crafting your sounds.

Snag These Presets Here

Festival Anthems for Vital by ANNMS Music

This free pack by ANNMS Music contains 170 presets! It's a generous offering of free Vital presets aimed at EDM, House, Hip-Hop, and Trance producers. I haven't had a chance to check out all the included presets, but the ones I did try were pretty impressive. Note that an account is required to download. You get bass sounds, lead sounds, and more and all these presets sound as good as paid versions.

Snag These Presets Here

Crystals for Vital by Sammo

This pack contains 20 EDM presets that Sammo has handcrafted. It includes bass presets, leads, and plucks that cover a range of genres. A Soundcloud and YouTube sub is required to activate the download. If you're looking for free vital presets that pack enough energy to reach the main stage of Tomorrowland, these sample packs will be right up your alley.

Snag These Presets Here

Frequently Asked Questions About Vital Synth

Is Vital Free?

As mentioned above in this article, Vital is entirely free! The VST is available in multiple tiers, with the basic version being free. It comes with 75 presets and 25 wavetables to get you started.

Does Vital Support 32 Bit?

The Vital plugin is compatible with various software platforms, including VST, VST3, LV2, and A.U. However, it should be noted that only 64-bit versions of these platforms are supported.

Is Vital A Good Synth?

As with any synth on the market, it comes down to what you want to do with it. I firmly believe that any synth on the market is a good synth as long as you take the time to understand it inside and out. This is why it's all the more important to choose just a few synths to master instead of buying new ones every week to try out.

Where Can I Download Vital?

Downloaded Vital from the Vital Audio website here: Vital Synth Download

What Kind Of Synth Is Vital

Vital is a wavetable synth.

Wavetable synthesis is a sound design technique that uses different oscillator waves to create sounds.

Digital technology allows wavetables to store multiple frames, allowing you to seamlessly scroll through them to create new levels of movement in your sound design.

Is Vital Better Than Serum?

Many producers have dubbed Vital to be the Serum killer, but is that actually true?

To be honest, I doubt it. The reason is that both synths offer unique ways of shaping sounds and offer something different. So while there is a fair amount of crossover between the two, I don't think Vital will ever undo the popularity of Serum.

To answer the question of which one is better, that's also impossible to say. Because, as with all synths, it doesn't matter which is better overall as that is far too subjecting. It all simply boils down to what is best for you. And the only way to do that is to try them both out.